Swift Current resident Wayne Luchenski is the winner of the largest draw in the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Saskatchewan 2021 Cash Calendar fundraiser.
He won $25,000 in the CMHA Cash Calendar Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Draw. He received his prize money during a cheque presentation at the CMHA Swift Current branch, Feb. 25.
“I still can't believe it,” he said about the large prize.
The cheque presentation was done by Dwight Larter, who usually sells the calendars around Swift Current. However, the 2021 calendars were sold online and through the division office due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Luchenski has been purchasing his calendar every year from Larter, and they actually know each other from when they attended high school together.
Luchenski plans to continue supporting the CMHA Cash Calendar fundraiser and hopefully it will not be too long before he will again be able to buy it from Larter.
“So keep selling the calendars and I'll keep buying them,” Luchenski said. “It's a good cause and I’ll keep buying calendars, that's for sure.”
He was not quite sure what he will do with the prize money, but he was considering two options.
“We might put it away in savings and I might upgrade the trolling motor for my boat this summer,” he said. “So we'll see what happens.”
He received a call from Vera Thompson, director of resource and development at CMHA Saskatchewan, shortly after the draw, and he was completely surprised by the size of the draw prize.
“It was just an incredible call to receive and I'm really thankful,” Luchenski said. “It was good. It was a lot of fun.”
CMHA Saskatchewan posted a video of the draw and the telephone call on the organization’s Facebook page. He enjoyed watching that video afterwards.
“To watch that video that was posted on the website, even after I've already been told about winning the prize, just to see my name come out of that barrel was just incredible,” he said. “It was just really amazing. Yes, very fortunate, that's for sure.”
The Cash Calendar is the main fundraiser for CMHA Saskatchewan each year and it supports mental health programs in the province.
The calendar is produced entirely in the province. It features artwork and poetry from Saskatchewan residents. All elements from the design and printing to the distribution support people and businesses in Saskatchewan, and various sponsored draws are made possible through donations from Saskatchewan businesses.
For more information about the CMHA Saskatchewan Cash Calendar fundraiser, go to the website www.CMHACashCalendar.ca
