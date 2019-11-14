A Swift Current resident created a large hand-made display of several hundred crocheted poppies as a reminder of the importance of Remembrance Day.
Val Salter crocheted about 900 individual poppies and then attached them individually into a display with a length of close to three metres.
It was installed on the east wall of the St. Stephen's Anglican Church in downtown Swift Current, where she is a congregation member.
“It's exactly what I had hoped it would be like,” she told the Prairie Post two days before Remembrance Day. “My husband came the other night and put the floodlight on it so that at night it shows up. So I'm happy with it. When we first started, we had it lower down and it was in the grass. Then I had somebody come last Monday and put it up underneath the window. So now the ones that are loose, will flutter in the breeze, which was my intention.”
She crocheted several bags of poppies over the period of a year to use for this installation. She was inspired by an initiative carried out last year in Calgary to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.
Parishioners of the Cathedral Church of the Redeemer, an Anglican parish in downtown Calgary, knitted and crocheted several thousand poppies that were draped over the exterior of the church building.
Salter felt her installation still fits in well with the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, because the Treaty of Versailles to officially end the war between the Allied powers and Germany was signed on June 28, 1919.
Her installation was taken down after Remembrance Day, but her intention is to display it every year for Remembrance Day.
“I'm going to hang it in the church here and dry it, and then I'll fold it up and put it in storage until next year,” she said. “I hope to put it up every year for as long as we're able to. It's definitely something that we want to keep remembering by.”
She believes it is important to remember the sacrifice of veterans during the different wars to ensure a free society.
