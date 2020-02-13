Poppy campaign's help grows

 From left to right, Bonnie Moon, the Swift Current Legion's poppy chairperson, stands with Nursing Unit Coordinator Brenda Fleury and Continuing Care Assistant Alicia Smith at the bariatric bed in Clover House, Feb. 7. Clover House is a multi-purpose house at The Meadows long-term care facility that provides respite and convalescent care as well as palliative care.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 56 in Swift Current used a portion of the proceeds from the 2019 poppy campaign to purchase a bariatric bed for Clover House at The Meadows long-term care facility and three Broda chairs for the Cypress House retirement and care home.

The 2019 poppy campaign raised a total of $30,352 and the funds are used in various ways to assist veterans and their families, including the purchase of medical equipment.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.