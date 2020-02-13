The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 56 in Swift Current used a portion of the proceeds from the 2019 poppy campaign to purchase a bariatric bed for Clover House at The Meadows long-term care facility and three Broda chairs for the Cypress House retirement and care home.
The 2019 poppy campaign raised a total of $30,352 and the funds are used in various ways to assist veterans and their families, including the purchase of medical equipment.
