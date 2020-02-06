A donation by the Kiwanis Club of Swift Current will support social activities for families that participate in the Swift Current and District Early Childhood Intervention Program (ECIP).
Curtis Newton, a member of the Swift Current Kiwanis youth services committee, presented a cheque of $1,000 to Swift Current and District ECIP Executive Director Wayne Cormier, Jan. 28.
Newton noted it is important for the Kiwanis to support programs in the community that are helping children.
“We know that there's something objective happening to help these kids that are in need and that's important for the Kiwanis,” he said about the donation to Swift Current and District ECIP. “And it's local. We wanted it to be local, and that's another big factor as well. I know they have a specific project in mind that they want to use the money for, and that's important as well.”
This is the third year that the Swift Current Kiwanis Club made a donation of $1,000 to Swift Current and District ECIP. Programs in support of children is an important focus for the club.
“Our youth services committee has a lot of different projects that we support and that's a big part of this service that we provide in the community,” he said.
The donation to Swift Current and District ECIP will help to cover the expenses of the family fun day in June and the Christmas family function.
“This type of funding is so important, because we don't have to take out of our general revenue,” Cormier said. “We can take this and provide for our Christmas event, which is so important to these families, and then the June event.”
The Christmas function for families that participate in the ECIP program takes place in Swift Current, while the family fun day will alternate between Swift Current and Maple Creek.
Last year’s family fun day in Maple Creek had a large turnout of 150 people and the Christmas function was attended by 50 people. The Christmas event includes a turkey dinner and a gift bag for each child, and each family also receives a meal for that night.
These two events are important to provide families with opportunities for social interaction and participation in the community.
“The families that we work with are normally marginalized, whether it is social or economic,” he said. “These families will not get these events if it wasn't for this funding, because they're already marginalized. They're not attached to a larger group. We're sort of their attachment to the community. So they network, they meet new people, and their contacts expand.”
Swift Current and District ECIP is one of 14 early childhood and intervention programs in the province. It provides support to families across southwest Saskatchewan.
“It's the largest region in Saskatchewan out of the 14,” he said. “So you can well imagine the travel challenges that we have.”
The program is funded by the Saskatchewan Ministry of Education to provide specialized services to families with children from birth to school age.
Swift Current and District ECIP is funded to provide services to 40 children, but demand in the region has been higher and the non-profit organization is now providing service to 60 children.
“We refuse to have wait lists, because we figure a person can be on a wait list for two years and if that happens, then that child will graduate out at the age of seven,” he said. “So with the same FTE's, staffing component, we're servicing 20 more children than what we're funded for. We need to do that, because we don't want any kids on a wait list.”
He expects the need for these services will continue to grow and there have already been several referrals since the start of the year. Cormier said he is fortunate to have great staff and he is also thankful towards the Swift Current Kiwanis Club for the funding to provide these two annual events for families.
“It's a nice partnership we've had for the last three years now,” he noted. ““The Kiwanis has been very good to us.”
