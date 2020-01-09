The members of the Kiwanis Club of Swift Current supported the Swift Current Salvation Army's 2019 Christmas campaign with $5,040 in individual donations. These donations were presented to Capt. Ed Dean of the Swift Current Salvation Army at the club's weekly meeting, Dec. 20.
At the same meeting the club also inducted four new members. The new members are Deb and Jim Fletcher (sponsored by club members Cyndi and Stew Tasche), Everett Hindley (sponsored by Larry Jensen), and Kim Kennedy (sponsored by Kaitlin Thomson). The Swift Current Kiwanis Club has a long tradition of service in the community. It was chartered in September 1921 and members will celebrate the club's 100th anniversary in 2021.
