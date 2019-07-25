Earlier this year, The Sputtergotch Toy Company of Swift Current, teamed up with The Meadows Auxiliary to create an awareness and fund raising campaign to purchase much needed recreational items for the enjoyment of the Residents of The Meadows.
The Sputtergotch Toy Company launched a fundraising campaign where the business would match all cash donations contributed from the general public. We are proud to announce the campaign raised a total of $1684.95, which purchased a wide variety of items to be used for the Residents enjoyment.
We have attached a photo of the items delivered, and those involved with the fund raiser:
