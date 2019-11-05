Southwest Crisis Services (SWCS) is excited to announce a dynamic new community partnership with Southwest Youth Emergency Shelter (SWYES). Beginning in November, the SWCS’ Outreach Team will be moving, delivering its programs from the offices of Dorie’s House, cementing an exciting and mutually beneficial partnership.
With this relocation, Southwest Crisis Services will be able to deliver more enhanced programming to the southwest community, including a new Sexual Assault Services initiative. This new initiative has been funded by Saskatchewan ministries of Justice and Attorney General and Corrections and Policing.
“Southwest Crisis Services has been aware of the need for more support for sexual assault survivors in our area and have been concerned with the best ways to adjust our approaches so that we can meet this need,” says Outreach Manager, Rebecca Donnelly, “In learning that Saskatchewan has the second highest rate of sexual assault among the provinces it signaled to us the urgency for change.” This Sexual Assault Services will ensure that appropriate emotional support, trauma management, information, resources, and referrals will be accessible and available for all residents throughout the southwest.
These expanded services “will enable us to serve the community in an even better capacity, and make us more accessible for the people that we serve,” says Heather Lennox, Executive Director of Southwest Crisis Services. “SWCS remains committed to our efforts in support services, public education and prevention, with specific attention now given to expanding knowledge on sexual violence. We also aim to continue to build relationships with local organizations and services, so that together we can create a unified front in support of survivors and in a stand against all forms of violence.”
The decision to partner with SWYES was, “a no-brainer,” says Board President, Shaun Hanna. “In our current phase, SWYES is building capacity to deliver essential services to at-risk youth. Southwest Crisis Services has always been an important piece of that puzzle for us. Our partnership with them means that we can provide a safe space for at-risk populations to access these services, and, in doing so, build capacity for more efficient service delivery in our area.”
Southwest Crisis Services (SWCS) will continue to operate the women’s shelter separately for women and their children who are either at-risk or are experiencing interpersonal abuse, as well as the crisis line, a 24/7, confidential service that provides a listening ear and referral services. SWCS also provides group support and supportive counseling available through the Outreach Team.
This expansion of services will help SWCS fulfill its vision of “Healthy individuals within safe, peaceful communities.”
