Simmie Bible Camp (also know as Simmie Lutheran Bible camp and originally as The Lutheran Bible Camp of Swift Current Circuit) was established in 1942. It was home of Camp Olympus, Youth camp and Family camp. The Camp is nestled in a beautiful tree coulee near Simmie creating a very peaceful, cozy, and secluded atmosphere. The creek flowing through it empties into Reid Lake which is walking distance from the camp, ideal for swimming and fishing.
Currently it hosts one week of family camp every year the third week of July (next will be July 12-17 2020). This past year there were 100 campers throughout the week. 16 children between the ages of 0-5 years, 17 youth ages 6-12, and 13 teens (13-17 years of age).
The Camp grounds consists of nine family cabins, one large boys dorm and one large girls dorm. A beautiful new washroom facility with four showers and laundry. Kitchen and large dining area will seat 100 guests. The spacious chapel is great for large gatherings and coming in out of the rain. There are numerous other buildings for class rooms and games. Many powered camping sites make it ideal of RV trailers as well as multiple tenting areas.
There are studies, games and activities for all ages. Everyone is welcome to come for the morning sessions, evening sessions, one day, or all week. The morning speaker was Allan Rundel from Shaunavon, and the evening meetings were hosted by Dave and Debbie Hesje from Elbow Sask.
The CLBI team out of Camrose ran the VBS program. Tim and Laura Koester from Calgary had an exciting youth program for the teens. Adult study, teen study and VBS programs run every morning. The afternoon activities included: lawn games, volleyball, football, basketball, frisbee, tye dyeing, slip’n slide, bridge jumping, boating, swimming or just relaxing.
Early this summer a torrential rain went through, flooding many cabins and buildings. Dislodging trees and buildings, tearing down power lines and rerouting water run ways. It took many volunteers and hours to clean up debris and trees and open the original creek flow, repair power poles, power lines, and buildings. There are some cabins at camp that are in need of repairs or replacement. They were blessed to have a couple ATCO trailers available to the camp for more family cabins, however there are numerous costs involved in getting the area cleared of trees and level for the new housing as well as moving costs, and building skirting, walk ways and entry into the trailer.
Camp organizers also have a vision for the future of replacing the 26X54 kitchen and dining building making it wheel chair accessible. All these improvements will take many volunteer hours and funds. If there is any individual or businesses that have a desire to help us with camp organizers’ dream please contact Stacy or Yvonne Smith at 306-297-2001; message 306-297-7926 or mail to Simmie Bible Camp, Box 38, Shaunavon, S0N 2M0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.