A variety of imaginative non-alcoholic drinks were created for the annual mocktail contest at Swift Current Comprehensive High School (SCCHS), Nov. 28. The event was hosted by the school's Students Against Drinking and Driving (SADD) chapter.
The contest judges were Swift Current City Councillor Ron Toles, Vice Principal Travis Kelln and teacher Phil Braun, who had the difficult task of selecting the winners after tasting the mocktails prepared by contestants. The Saskatchewan Health Authority Mental Health and Addiction team won the prize for best mocktail and the City of Swift Current received the prize for best presentation.
