The SaskAbilities Swift Current branch held a community barbecue on Market Square to celebrate SaskAbilities Awareness Week, Sept. 5.
The event was well attended and over 400 people supported SaskAbilities through the purchase of a burger lunch. Live musical entertainment was provided by well-known local band Bakersfield.
This year the focus during SaskAbilities Awareness Week was on inclusive volunteerism in the community, which gives opportunities to people living with disabilities to volunteer. SaskAbilities Swift Current has supported 46 individuals since the start of the 2019 to volunteer at various events in the community. They have contributed over 1,500 volunteer hours in the southwest and they have worked with over 20 local and regional organizations at 16 different events.
