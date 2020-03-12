The City of Swift Current has proclaimed March 8-14 as Provincial Impaired Driving Awareness Week.
The Swift Current Comprehensive High School (SCCHS) chapter of Students Against Drinking and Driving (SADD) attended a regular City council meeting on March 9 for the proclamation.
The SADD flag was raised at City Hall before the start of the meeting, and students made a presentation to councillors during the meeting. The students will carry out different awareness activities at the school and in the community during the week.
