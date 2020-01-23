The Rotary Club of Swift Current made a donation of $1,500 to the Swift Current Comprehensive High School Music Department in support of the annual Rotary Jazz Retreat at Cypress Hills.
The jazz retreat is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Swift Current with funds raised at the 2019 Lobsterfest, a joint fundraising event hosted by the Rotary Club and the Kiwanis Club of Swift Current. Jazz band students have for many years volunteered at the annual Lobsterfest to assist with various tasks during the event.
