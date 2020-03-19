Rock Solid Refuge raises $52,000 at banquet
By Matthew Liebenberg
The 2020 Rock Solid Refuge banquet and auction fundraisers in Shaunavon and Swift Current raised approximately $52,000 in support of the faith-based residential program for teenage boys dealing with addictions, behaviour or substance abuse issues.
The event in Shaunavon took place on March 6 and the fundraiser in Swift Current was held March 13.
The program at each event included a meal, live and silent auctions, inspiring testimonies by current and former students, and a message of hope by keynote speaker Natalie Ackerman of Lloydminster, who is the founder of Hope 4 More Ministries and the mother of a former student at Rock Solid Refuge.
