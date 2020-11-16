Please note that cross-country ski and snowshoe rentals are still available at the Nature Centre during our regular business hours, Tuesday to Sunday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Those wanting to rent need to arrive by 3 p.m. so there is enough time to process the rental and do the activity. At this time, rentals are drop-in but this may change to reservations only. We will alert the public if this happens.
Rentals are $4/hour for use in Police Point and ski rentals include boots and poles.
There are a variety of sizes of ski boots and snowshoes.
The Grasslands Naturalists really feel it is important to offer this service to our community – getting outdoors in nature is infinitely great for everyone’s psyche right now.
Please keep in mind updated Covid-19 procedures for the Nature Centre:
- Only one group at a time will be allowed in the Centre – please be prepared to wait outside, socially distant, if there is a line-up. Exit will be out the rear doors.
- Masks or face-coverings will be required when entering the Centre. The Naturalists want to remind everyone that snow conditions can change rapidly especially during a Chinook. This may require us to stop rentals at short notice. It is a good idea to phone the Nature Centre before coming to the Park to ascertain current status.
Finally, the main paved trail in Police Point Park is cleared of snow for those who want to visit for some fresh air and getting out enjoying nature.
