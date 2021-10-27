You may notice some new faces the next time you visit the nature center at Police Point Park. The Society of Grasslands Naturalists, who has managed the Medicine Hat Interpretive Program for the past 00 years in partnership with the City of Medicine, announced this week, that Alicia Lew will be replacing retiring Corlaine Gardner as Chief Interpreter.
Lew joined the interpretive program in January 2020 as an interpreter. She was born and raised in Calgary and earned a Bachelor of Science and Masters of Science degree in Biology at the University of Victoria. Her specialties are Biology and Earth and Ocean Sciences.
For several years she taught biological, earth and climate science courses at the University of Victoria and at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops. She enjoys illustrating nature themes, trekking, camping, cross-country skiing, horseback riding and generally being active in the outdoors.
Lew moved to Medicine Hat in November 2019 and has enjoyed discovering the beauty and importance of southeastern Alberta’s grasslands and riparian areas. She is especially looking forward to continuing and building the Medicine Hat Interpretive Program’s great tradition of introducing others to our beautiful natural heritage. The next time you visit the Nature Center at Police Point Park, welcome Alicia to her new role.
Corlaine Gardner who has been the talented face of the Medicine Hat Interpretive program for the past 00 years is retiring with the gratitude and appreciation of the Grasslands Naturalists Society and the City of Medicine Hat. The Medicine Hat Interpretive Program is known and admired across the country for the way in which it has interacted with the public and schoolchildren of Medicine Hat and area. Thousands of people every year have learned more about our natural history because of their talented programs and displays.
For more information on the Medicine Hat Interpretive Program, contact Phil Horch, President of the Grasslands Naturalists Society at 403-548-5318 by phone or text.
E-mail phil.horch@grasslands-naturalists.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.