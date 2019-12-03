Local Desjardins Agent Crystal Metz today (Dec. 3) presented a cheque for $2,000 to the BeYouth Centre.
The funds were part of the Desjardins GoodSpark Community Grants Program, and will be put towards the creation of free programming for youth aged 11-17 in the Medicine Hat community.
Desjardins Insurance announced on Dec. 3 over $271,000 in grants to 77 community organizations in Alberta, Ontario and New Brunswick through the GoodSpark Community Grants Program. The announcement coincided with Giving Tuesday, a global movement for giving and volunteering which takes place each year on the Tuesday following the Black Friday start of the holiday shopping season.
“I was honoured to help select and contribute to the grant provided to the BeYouth Centre,” said Crystal Metz. “The GoodSpark community grants aim to ‘spark good’ by giving a helping hand to those who need it most. This organization plays a vital role in our community and Desjardins is proud to help support their good work”.
About the GoodSpark Community Grants Program: The Desjardins GoodSpark Community Grants range from $2,000 and $5,500, and each includes a donation from a local Desjardins Agent. The Agents were invited to nominate organizations that are important to them and their communities. All told, Desjardins donated over $73,000 of the $271,300 total.
This is the second year that Desjardins Insurance and the exclusive Desjardins Agent Network have teamed up to support Canadian communities. In 2018, a total of $190,000 was given to community initiatives in the three provinces where Desjardins Insurance Agents are located.
