Fifteen-year-old Amisha Hockridge of Swift Current is looking forward to a dream trip that will be an escape from her lifelong struggle with a rare medical condition.
She has been granted a wish by Make-A-Wish Canada and she decided to make a wish for a trip to a still undisclosed destination.
“I picked a trip because every single time we have to go to Calgary or Medicine Hat or somewhere, it's always because of medical,” she said. “I wanted to just go somewhere and not think about having to go to the hospital or to the doctors and just relax and not worry about medical.”
She and her family were completely surprised when they received an e-mail from Make-A-Wish Canada to inform them she was nominated for a wish.
“At first I thought it was a scam, because sometimes you get e-mails saying you won a free trip or whatever,” she said. “So I didn't believe it, but once reality kicked in, I was really grateful, because I never get to go on trips just to relax. So it's just a way to escape from everything.”
She thought carefully before selecting three alternative destinations for her wish and Make-A-Wish Canada will announce the selected option during a reveal party.
“It was so hard, because there's so many places in the world where I want to travel to,” she said. “I narrowed it down to realistically where we wouldn't be able to go on our own, since we do have all my medical stuff and we have to pay for my surgeries. So I narrowed it down to those and then what I think I'll enjoy most and then I picked my three.”
The wish will include her parents Mike and Veena, and her older brother Krishin, but they do not know which destinations she selected for the wish.
Her parents felt it was important that she made the decision on the destinations on her own, because it will be her trip of a lifetime.
“It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to pick anything in the world,” Veena explained. “We don't want her to say ‘I went to Disney because mom wants to see Mickey Mouse.’ She has accomplished so much in her life with her surgeries and medical. It's something to look forward to for her.”
Amisha will also ride on the Make-A-Wish float in this summer’s K-Days Parade in Edmonton. She is very excited about her wish and she feels it is important to include her entire family in the future trip, because they have been part of her medical journey.
She has a rare condition called Microtia, which is a congenital ear deformity, but each case is different. She was born without an outer and middle right ear, her head was deformed, she had a tethered spinal cord and one kidney was only performing at 30 per cent capacity.
Microtia is a condition that affects one in every 10,000 children, but Amisha is one of every 8,000 children born with more serious complications.
She already had 14 surgeries and later this year she will undergo jaw distraction surgery, after which her jaw will be wired shut for eight weeks.
“With Microtia there's a bunch of things that come with it,” Mike explained. “One of the things is something called Hemifacial microsomia. Essentially that means a part of your body grows slower than the rest. So her right side of her head grows slower than her left side. She's actually missing her joint on the right side of her jaw and her teeth also don't line up.”
A local orthodontist did a palate expansion and the next step will be the jaw surgery to rebuild the joint and to line up her teeth.
“Everything would just basically work better,” he said. “Right now she's got issues trying to get an airway whenever she goes into surgery, partly because her jaw doesn't open all the way on that side because of the physical limitations and that will take that away.”
The ongoing medical treatment and different surgeries have helped to address the various issues associated with Microtia and to improve her quality of life, but there is always something different to deal with.
“It's kind of like things might settle down, but then another thing adds on top of it,” Amisha said. “So for example, when I was two and a half, there was a mass at the end of my spine and I got that removed, but now they're thinking that it might be growing back. So my back is starting to hurt again.”
She has scoliosis, which means her spine has a sideways curvature, and she has to wear a back brace for 23 hours a day. She also has sleep apnea and the family recently spent $7,500 on her two back braces and her CPAP machine.
Medical expenses and the cost of travel and accommodation during trips to see medical specialists in various cities in Canada and the United States have been a constant burden for the family.
The family is currently planning the details of a medical trip to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, where Amisha will be evaluated by a medical specialist about a bowel condition related to her Microtia.
“The government has approved us to see the doctor and get the tests done, but they won't pay for our travel and accommodations and everything,” Veena said.
They are trying to raise the funds to cover their expenses for this trip, and are hoping to get some financial support from the community.
“It's been 15 years of doing this, and it's hard for us to ask for help, but we're kind of stuck,” she said.
People who want to support the family with their expenses to take Amisha to Ohio for her medical consultation can purchase gift cards at Marlin Travel to help with flight costs or they can make a donation to “The Amisha Hockridge Medical Trust Fund” at Innovation Credit Union.
