Amisha Hockridge is a Swift Current girl who was born with a rare medical condition. She has dealt with specialist and surgeons all her life and has had 14 surgeries.
One of her specialists has found a surgeon who can help her immensely, but needs your help to get there. The clinic and test costs will be covered, but not the flight there, hotel, food, etc.
Marlin Travel is graciously accepting donations towards her travel costs to the Ohio Children's Hospital. Any amount is appreciated and adds to the total.
We would like to thank you for your consideration and generosity to help her better her life and overcome or ease some of the adversity she has to live with every day.
Merry Christmas and we wish everyone health and happiness.
