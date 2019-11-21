The generosity of the community during the annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign will assist KidSport Swift Current to put a smile on the faces of children when they have the opportunity to be active and participate in different sports.
The three Tim Hortons locations in Swift Current sold 15,131 smile cookies between Sept. 16-22, and the full $1 from the price of each cookie was donated to KidSport Swift Current.
Local Tim Hortons owners Pete Fehr and Dade Getzinger presented a cheque of $15,131 to KidSport Swift Current, Nov. 14.
“For us it's just to show our involvement in the community, how involved Tim Hortons is in supporting local kids, local KidSport,” Fehr said.
He added that the proceeds from the Smile Cookie campaign provides a significant portion of the annual funds raised in the community for KidSport Swift Current.
“It just comes from cookies, and really you buy a cookie and you give a smile, you get a smile,” he said. “It's all around a good thing for everybody.”
Members of KidSport Swift Current and Mayor Denis Perrault were invited to decorate smile cookies, which added some fun to the campaign.
“It's fun and it's rewarding for everybody,” Fehr said.
The local business community showed their support for the campaign by purchasing a large number of cookies.
“The guys that come and buy one cookie, two cookies, that all is great, but then you get the businesses that will buy 300 cookies and hand them out to their customers,” he said. “It's a team effort, just like KidSport is all teamwork. Our community is growing, the need is growing, and every year we sell more cookies, which is great all around.”
Chris Keleher, the KidSport Swift Current committee chair, expressed his gratitude towards the local Tim Hortons for their support.
“Swift Current ate a lot of cookies that week, so we're very grateful, very appreciative of Pete and his team,” he said. “There's a lot of organizations in Swift Current that could use this funding. We're thankful that Pete and his team choose KidSport each year to donate the funds to. It's one of our biggest, if not the biggest, fundraisers that we have each year, and without it we wouldn't be able to do what we do and help as many kids as we do. So we're very thankful.”
The funds raised by KidSport Swift Current is used to provide grants to families facing financial barriers, which allow children to participate in sport. The intention is that no child is left on the sidelines due to their family’s financial situation.
“We want to be able to see kids get out and be active,” Keleher said. “Sometimes it doesn't cover the whole registration fee, but it covers quite a bit, depending on the sport. We'll help with equipment as well. So we just want to see kids get out and play, whether it's hockey or baseball or volleyball or whatever.”
The amount required every year to provide support to children in the community continues to increase.
“The need is there and registration fees continue to rise and with the economy, the way it is now, more families are needing it,” he noted. “That's where fundraisers like this are so important for us.”
KidSport Swift Current has been active in the community since 1996, when it received 11 applications for support. In 2018 the non-profit organization spent $52,209 to give support to 193 children. During the past 22 years it spent over $600,000 on sport registrations for more than 3,800 local children.
Keleher felt upbeat about their fundraising efforts in the community and he mentioned that KidSport Swift Current will be the beneficiary of the Swift Current RCMP regimental charity ball in March 2020.
KidSport Swift Current is also considering hosting another fundraising breakfast, probably in the spring. Their previous breakfast event took place in November 2018. Corporate and individual donations are always welcome to assist them to give a smile to a child when they participate in a sport.
“Year-round we're taking donations,” he said. “So if anyone is interested in donating, they can give me a call, 306-402-7172 or go online, www.kidsport.ca, and that will take you to the KidSport site. You can go on and choose Swift Current that way and then click to donate, but we're definitely not going to say no to any donation, big or small.”
