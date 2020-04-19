Good news from the Covid-19 pandemic front. While the Nature Centre in Medicine Hat remains closed, there are several ways the public can still interact with Park Interpreters and enjoy Police Point Park.

The Park is still open and here for visitors to experience our amazing local nature preserve. As the weather improves, we hope people will take time to be outdoors appreciating all nature has to offer. We also know that everyone needs to adhere to public health guidelines regarding physical distancing so please use appropriatecaution when visiting our green spaces. 

Also note that

the washrooms are closed in Police Point Park so plan accordingly. 

Finally, we will have information (trail maps and brochures) available near the front entrance

to the Nature Centre – please use as needed.

Public can still contact the Interpretive Program by phone (403-529-6225) or email

(mhip@natureline.info). Staff will try to be on-site daily; if anyone phones and there is no answer, please leave a message and staff will get back to you as soon as possible.

We will also respond to emails as circumstances allow.

Because public programs are not feasible at this time, we are implementing on-line activities on a regular basis. 

These activities will be varied in subject and for different ages. They will be accessible through our Facebook page (Police Point Park) and our Website (www.natureline.info). To start, look for new posts on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

We hope our contribution helps everyone in some way to navigate through this stressful

and bewildering time. Feedback is welcome so we ask the public to please share their

ideas and comments.

Thank you from the Interpretive Program Staff:

Corlaine Gardner, Chief Park Interpreter

Marty Drut, Park Interpreter

Justine Bolen, Park Interpreter

Alicia Lew, Park Interpreter

MH Interpretive Program

managed by Grasslands Naturalists

based in Police Point Park

Box 2491, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 8G8

(403) 529-6225

