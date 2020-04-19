Good news from the Covid-19 pandemic front. While the Nature Centre in Medicine Hat remains closed, there are several ways the public can still interact with Park Interpreters and enjoy Police Point Park.
The Park is still open and here for visitors to experience our amazing local nature preserve. As the weather improves, we hope people will take time to be outdoors appreciating all nature has to offer. We also know that everyone needs to adhere to public health guidelines regarding physical distancing so please use appropriatecaution when visiting our green spaces.
Also note that
the washrooms are closed in Police Point Park so plan accordingly.
Finally, we will have information (trail maps and brochures) available near the front entrance
to the Nature Centre – please use as needed.
Public can still contact the Interpretive Program by phone (403-529-6225) or email
(mhip@natureline.info). Staff will try to be on-site daily; if anyone phones and there is no answer, please leave a message and staff will get back to you as soon as possible.
We will also respond to emails as circumstances allow.
Because public programs are not feasible at this time, we are implementing on-line activities on a regular basis.
These activities will be varied in subject and for different ages. They will be accessible through our Facebook page (Police Point Park) and our Website (www.natureline.info). To start, look for new posts on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
We hope our contribution helps everyone in some way to navigate through this stressful
and bewildering time. Feedback is welcome so we ask the public to please share their
ideas and comments.
Thank you from the Interpretive Program Staff:
Corlaine Gardner, Chief Park Interpreter
Marty Drut, Park Interpreter
Justine Bolen, Park Interpreter
Alicia Lew, Park Interpreter
MH Interpretive Program
managed by Grasslands Naturalists
based in Police Point Park
Box 2491, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 8G8
(403) 529-6225
