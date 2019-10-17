A familiar face will take over the reins at the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation when current Executive Director Clay Thompson retires at the end of the year.
Jim Dekowny, the current major gifts and development coordinator at the Healthcare Foundation, will step into the leadership role at the non-profit organization on Jan. 1.
The Healthcare Foundation held a press conference on Oct. 11 to announce his appointment. Dekowny has been working at the Foundation for six years and he is looking forward to the new challenge.
“The hard work Clay brought to the table is something I want to continue with and just the network of people,” he said. “I know a lot of people, and whether it's volunteers or donors, I think part of what I bring to the table is the network of people that I have and can tap on shoulders when we need to do some things and get some things done. The biggest thing is the hard work and those pay attention to detail types of things that Clay has done for the last 10 years.”
He has strong roots in the community as a current business owner and former teacher. He has been the owner of the M&M Food Market in Swift Current for over eight years and before then he was a teacher for 12 years at schools in Swift Current and in nearby Success. He has been active in the community in minor hockey and baseball.
He decided six years ago to apply for the position as major gifts and development coordinator at the Healthcare Foundation, because he felt it would be a neat way to help the community. It has been a steep learning curve and he soon realized the importance of the work done by the Foundation in support of healthcare in southwest Saskatchewan.
The Healthcare Foundation’s mission is to raise funds that are used to purchase much needed equipment for healthcare facilities in the region.
“I think as an organization we've done a really good job of the corporate side of things, and I think my small goal to start with would be to increase our personal side of things,” he said. “That needs to happen, and we've got to get out there and we've got to get in front of people. I think that's the next phase, and part of my five-year plan will be to get out in front of more people and talk to more people and explain to them why this makes sense and find out what makes them tick. .... There are people that healthcare means a lot to and we need to find those people.”
Dekowny’s appointment as executive director will ensure a smooth transition due to his knowledge of the Foundation’s work, and the other staff members will continue their current roles. Sean Finell is the special events and communications coordinator and Gladys Martens is the office coordinator.
“The biggest thing that I would think both Sean and I have learned in the six years we've been here is just pay attention to detail and hard work, and look after your donors,” Dekowny said. “Stewardship is an important thing and I think we need to access some more donors. … We've got a great core of people that really look after our Foundation and I think it would be our job going forward to make sure that we expand that, and that we get to some of these younger people. We were doing that a little bit with the golf tournament and the black-tie hockey draft, but we still need to move them along so that they become long-term people with us at our Foundation.”
Clay Thompson is looking forward to the next chapter in his life, but he appreciates the opportunity given to him since January 2010 to contribute towards the important work of the Foundation.
“I've enjoyed the past 10 years immensely and will miss it,” he said. “I won't deny it. I will miss what I do, but also looking forward to maybe playing a little bit more golf and getting to see the grandkids a little more.”
There are many highlights from his time with the Healthcare Foundation. The completion and outfitting of the Southwest Integrated Healthcare Facility in Maple Creek and the Leader and District Integrated Healthcare Facility, and the opportunity to work with those communities is a certain highlight.
He also feels good about the work being done by the Healthcare Foundation during the past 10 years to raise funds for equipment needed in the Cypress Regional Hospital.
The Foundation’s largest project in its 20-year history was also undertaken during Thompson’s term, when it helped to raise funds for furnishings and equipment for The Meadows long-term care facility in Swift Current.
“That has to be a highlight, not only for us at the Foundation, because we helped with some of the furnishings and equipment,” he said. “Just getting the new facility here, because those old three were in need of replacement in a big, big way, and it's nice now that we the facility that we have.”
Thompson felt his role as executive director was made easier by the work done by his predecessor, Lyn Johnston, and the initial group of volunteers on the board. They did a good job of branding the Foundation and to let the community know what they were all about.
“I think we tried really hard to continue that, to let people know that we're here to do a job, we're here to participate in healthcare,” he said. “For us to do that, we need the public to be on side with us and they did a very good job of setting that brand and we just worked really, really hard to continue with it. And to Jim I would suggest that we do exactly that going forward, Keep that brand, let people know what we do and why we do it, and how they can help.”
For Thompson there has been nothing more rewarding than to hear how people have benefitted from medical equipment that have been purchased as a result of fundraising efforts by the Foundation.
“That to me and I think for Jim too is the driver, when you get those stories coming back and we had some small part of that,” he said. “I mean, the community bought that piece of equipment, but we sort of spearheaded the drive to gather the money and I think Jim over the past six years have seen and felt the reward.”
He feels positive about the future of the Foundation and its ongoing role in support of quality healthcare in the region.
“Financially we're in great shape,” he said. “We got a good group of volunteers on the board that are helping us to do what we do and set the direction for us, and of course in-house Jim is going to do a great job of stepping into my shoes. Sean continues to do what he does and we'll never get by without Gladys, and they're all hanging around. So there's not going to be any significant disruptions.”
The Healthcare Foundation’s current Close to the Heart campaign is raising funds for a new digital mammography unit at the Cypress Regional Hospital. The new machine will cost approximately $350,000 and various fundraising activities have already taken place in support of this goal. Proceeds from this year’s Pharmasave Radiothon for Healthcare on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 will also be donated to the Close to the Heart campaign.
