A ribbon cutting ceremony took place at Fresh Start in Swift Current on Sept. 25 to celebrate the official opening of the new mental health walk-in counselling service in the city.
The En Route walk-in counselling clinic is a free service provided at the Fresh Start office (214 1st Avenue NE) to provide assistance on a timely basis to anyone experiencing a mental health challenge.
The Saskatchewan government has provided $1.2 million in the 2019-20 provincial budget for the expansion of this walk-in mental health counselling service to 23 communities across the province. It was initially offered in five communities during a pilot program by Family Services Saskatchewan member agencies since April 2016, and there were 1,800 visits by people looking for support.
The pilot program indicated the success of this type of support and the difference that a single session can make, with 71 per cent of participants receiving one counselling session and 66 per cent feeling they had nowhere else to turn for help. The En Route walk-in counselling clinic has been providing service since Sept. 23 and no appointment is necessary. The service is available on Monday (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.), Tuesday (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), Thursday (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), and Friday (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.). For more information, call 306-773-8168.
