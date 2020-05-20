Albertans looking for ways to identify and manage stress are invited to join Transform Your Stress: The Resilience Advantage — Strategies for Managing Stress in Challenging Times, a free online workshop facilitated by Alberta Health Services.
Many Albertans have experienced increased stress during the COVID-19 pandemic. The workshop includes a basic discussion of stress plus looks at different ways to manage stress, including two HeartMath® breathing techniques.
Led by certified professionals, this workshop will:
· Discuss the stress response.
· Identify warning signs of stress.
· Help participants make an action plan to address their own stress.
· Review how emotions impact the body, brain and overall health.
· Demonstrate two practical, stress-relieving breathing techniques.
· Discuss how resilience can be enhanced through regular use of the breathing tools.
Registration is open for the following workshops:
•May 26, from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IjFhraB6RzuJYqi1FylOpQ
•May 27, from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kWGdGizaT66giEW2pmgFCQ
•June 3, from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TuOw52aKT7e74Yx6GZa8sw
For more information on HeartMath® or the upcoming courses, email ahs.heartmath@ahs.ca
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.