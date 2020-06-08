Public health dietitians with Alberta Health Services (AHS) are offering free, online nutrition classes for parents or soon-to-be parents in the AHS South Zone.
Three classes are available.
In the prenatal nutrition class, expectant parents will learn about important nutrients and food safety concerns during pregnancy, what defines a healthy weight gain, and managing common discomforts, such as nausea and heartburn.
In the infant feeding class, parents will learn about signs that indicate their baby is ready to start solid foods, and explore topics such as key nutrients, food allergies, baby-led weaning, and making food for baby.
The mealtime struggles class offers strategies for dealing with picky eaters and helping children develop healthy-eating behaviours.
Several dates are being offered in June and July with more to be added. To see upcoming dates, times and registration links, visit szonenutrition.eventbrite.com
