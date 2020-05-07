The Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation hosted its 20th AGM today via Video Conference. The meeting was led by Board Chair Helen Arnold and Executive Director, Jim Dekowny.
Highlights included the review of the past 20 years of philanthropic work in Southwest Saskatchewan and over $20 Million raised for medical equipment at healthcare facilties across the region as indicated in the commemorative Foundation brochure.
In addition, the 2020-21 Board of Directors was unveiled: Helen Arnold (Swift Current) Board Chair, George Cobb(Swift Current)Secretary/Treasurer, Max Kirpatrick(Cabri), Nora Tinant (Swift Current), Deb Unger(Rush Lake), Leanne Tuntland-Wiebe(Swift Current). New additions to the board include Sharon Dickie(Shaunavon), Pam Busby(Leader), Amy Moen(Swift Current), Kirstin Rondeau(Swift Current).
The meeting also included greetings presented by Beth Vachon, V.P. Quality, Safety & Strategy-Saskatchewan Health Authority and Jeremy Patzer, M.P. Cypress Hills Grasslands.
The Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation’s mandate is to fundraise and dispurse funds for the purchase of medical equipment across Southwest Saskatchewan, while operating Rotary House/ Hon. Jack Wiebe Habitat for Healthcare (six bed hospice located across from the Cypress Regional Hospital) and the Foundation’s Gift Shop in the Cypress Regional Hospital.
If you wish to conduct any follow-up interviews with Jim Dekowny, Executive Director or Helen Arnold, Board Chair, please contact me and I’d be happy to make these arrangements for you. Thank-You for your continued support of the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation.
