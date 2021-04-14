It has often been said the youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow.
But several young people volunteering for a Family and Community Support Services initiative are proving the future is now for those looking to make an impact in their communities.
The Youth Do Crew, comprised of youth in Coaldale, Coalhurst, Raymond and Taber, have been volunteering in their communities since 2019, when the program first received funding from the federal government’s Canada Service Corps program.
According to Shannon Rawluk, Youth DO Crew co-ordinator, DO Crew members have made a significant contribution in a short time.
“The first year of the project involved a lot of collaboration with municipalities, schools and other organizations to get youth connected with local volunteer opportunities, with many participants being first-time volunteers,” she said. “Now in our third year, and a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, youth have continued to serve their communities, albeit in different ways.”
DO Crew members meet over Zoom to identify opportunities to volunteer and complete projects, many of which have been geared towards helping populations most affected by the pandemic, such as seniors in assisted living facilities.
“Focusing on spreading positivity through acts of kindness, the group has written Christmas cards for seniors, decorated outside of lodges, created activity kits for families and even planned a COVID-safe haunted house for the Town of Taber’s Halloween Howl celebration,” said Rawluk.
She added the sky is the limit in terms of what DO Crews will be able to accomplish, post-COVID.
“Once restrictions are lifted, I look forward to continuing to work with DO Crew members to further develop their skills and knowledge through volunteerism. There are a number of exciting avenues to explore, such as helping youth apply for microgrants, developing new partnerships and expanding volunteer opportunities for youth in other rural communities in southern Alberta.”
Ultimately it will be up to DO Crew participants to dictate the direction for the program, but whatever path they choose, Rawluk added they will make a difference.
“As volunteers, DO Crew members serve as role models within their communities, despite their young age,” she said. “By working alongside their peers to complete projects with a social focus, youth learn valuable life and leadership skills, which they are happy to pass on to other young community members.”
In the last six months, Rawluk has noticed a spike in the number of youths in the region inquiring about volunteer opportunities, which she added is a testament to the positive impact volunteers have had on their peers.
Those involved in the program speak volumes about how valuable the experience has been.
Raegan Nicol, a Coalhurst Youth DO Crew member who is in Grade 11 at Coalhurst High School, was inspired to join a few years ago.
“Back in Grade 9, I was approached by Kaitlynn Weaver (FCSS Outreach Services co-ordinator), who came to my school and presented the Youth Do Crew as a new opportunity for students,” said Nicol. “Several of my friends, including myself signed up.”
Nicol added she loves to immerse herself in the community, through various service projects.
“Back in September of 2019, the Coalhurst Youth DO Crew, along with the Parks and Recreation Society in Coalhurst, organized an outdoor movie night - this has so far been my favourite service project,” said Nicol, who added she hopes to grow even more as a person through her involvement in the DO Crew. “By volunteering in the Coalhurst community I hope to further develop my communication and planning skills. These are already skills I have been fortunate to develop with Youth DO Crew but I am looking forward to learning even more. I believe it is important to give back to the community and Youth DO Crew has given me the opportunity to assist and help others through the service projects we have completed.”
Nicol added the Youth Do Crew has fostered the belief giving back to the community is important, because it gives you a sense of purpose.
“It is a rewarding experience that provides me with a sense of fulfillment, and inspires me to always assist others whenever I can,” she said. “By seeing the positive impacts on others, I feel encouraged to continue to give back to the community.”
For Justin Wensveen, a Grade 11 student from W.R. Myers High School in Taber, his appreciation for helping people through volunteerism has been strong since his involvement in the 4-H club in Milk River.
“Wanting to continue community involvement in my new town, I looked for an outlet,” said Wensveen. “When presented with the opportunity to become a member of the DO Crew in Taber, I had no doubt that it would be a great program for me. The program itself has many aspects to it that I enjoy. The top of the list, in my mind, would be the ability to do something productive for the community with similarly aged individuals who share the same mindset as I do.”
Being new to Taber, Wensveen sought new opportunities to help.
“I want to offer Taber a new perspective, an outsider's perspective,” he said. “I hope to assist in different community activities and events that will raise the overall positivity of the town.”
To build a strong community, everyone needs to be willing to help in some way, according to Weensveen, who added it is key for people to be willing to give what they can for the benefit of the community, and for those in need.
“This is why I believe it is important to volunteer, to build a strong community and sense of belonging for everyone,” he said.
His reward for volunteering is the sense of pride and satisfaction, knowing he can make a difference. “Knowing that maybe I helped someone in need, someone who might pay it forward brings a smile to my face and warms my heart,” said Weensveen. “I also feel a sense of accomplishment, knowing that I am building my personal skills. From my communications skills to leadership skills, the DO Crew offers the potential for me to develop these necessary skills.”
A Grade 10 student at Kate Andrews High School in Coaldale, Kali Cole, I joined the Do Crew to have a voice in the community.
“The best part of volunteering for the group is not only that we help our community change and become better, but it also offers many support systems and friendships,” said Cole, who added young volunteer, see things adults don't. “Many young people don't feel like they belong here or anywhere, and I hope to change that.”
Cole added giving back is important because it allows young people to show some appreciation for others in my community, and the community itself.
“Coaldale has given me so much and I want to return the favour,” said Cole. “Being able to see the direct impact that we are making is empowering and drives me to do more.”
FCSS is celebrating volunteers in rural areas during National Volunteer Week from April 18-24. This year’s theme, The Value of One, The Power of Many, acknowledges inspiring acts of kindness of volunteers every day, and the magic that happens when we work together towards a common purpose.
To celebrate and recognize the individuals and groups who have given so much to our communities through volunteering, FCSS invited local organizations to nominate their most outstanding volunteers. Over 200 volunteers have been nominated throughout southern Alberta. During National Volunteer Week, each nominated volunteer will receive a special visit from the “A-Team” (The Appreciation Team), a group of lovely FCSS staff bearing gifts of gratitude to thank our community’s hard workers. The appreciation package includes a certificate of recognition, a notebook and a pen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.