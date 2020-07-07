The Pride flag was raised on Market Square in downtown Swift Current at noon on June 29 to highlight Pride Week 2020 in the city.
Swift Current Mayor Denis Perrault was joined by Southwest Saskatchewan Pride board members Braden Forbes and Dawn Caswell for the flag raising, which was livestreamed on Facebook by Southwest Saskatchewan Pride.
The official proclamation of June 28 to July 4 as Swift Current Pride Week took place that evening via video conference during a regular City of Swift Current council meeting. All this year's Pride Week activities took place virtually due to the COVID-19 public health restrictions.
Activities during the week included a Pride best dressed contest, a virtual Pride trivia night, a queer author night with a reading by acclaimed artist Lexie Bean from the midwest United States, and a digital drag show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.