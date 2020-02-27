Mark April 6 on your calendar as the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation & the Field of Dreams Sports Dinner present the “2020 Black Tie NHL Hockey Draft” at the Living Sky Casino Event Centre.
This popular event is sure to be another sell-out and patrons are encouraged to reserve their tables in advance. An exciting addition to this year’s event is the introduction of a new Major Sponsor, Urban Cellars.
“We’re pleased to have Urban Cellars coming on board as our Major Sponsor this year,” says Jim Dekowny Executive Director for the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation. “Urban Cellars is a new business set to open in Swift Current in the coming months and not only are they investing in our community but also supporting our healthcare system.”
Proceeds from the “2020 Black Tie NHL Hockey Draft” will benefit the “Close to the Heart Southwest Saskatchewan Digital Mammography Campaign, the Swift Current ‘57’s Ball Club & Swift Current Minor Baseball.
Book Your Team of 8 Today, By Calling 306-778-3314.
By working together, we can “Keep Healthcare Strong in Southwest Saskatchewan”.
