Swift Current City Council and the City of Swift Current are thrilled to congratulate Art Gallery of Swift Current (AGSC) Director/Curator Kim Houghtaling for winning the 2019 Individual Leadership Award from the Saskatchewan Arts Board.
The Award was announced last night during the 2019 Saskatchewan Arts Awards, held in Saskatoon. The Individual Leadership Award “recognizes and celebrates an individual engaged in the arts in Saskatchewan who demonstrates outstanding leadership and commitment to the advancement of the arts and artists in the province through exemplary management, presentation, production, distribution, marketing, research, collection or curatorial practice.”
Houghtaling has been the Director/Curator of the AGSC since 1996. Under his leadership, the AGSC has presented hundreds of provincial, national and international artists and has become an arts and culture hub for Southwest Saskatchewan.
“Kim has been at the helm of the Art Gallery of Swift Current for nearly a quarter-century,” said Swift Current Mayor Denis Perrault. “It is my pleasure, on behalf of an entire community and region, to congratulate Mr. Houghtaling on this significant Award, and to thank him for his leadership over these many years.”
For more information on the 2019 Saskatchewan Arts Awards, please visit https://saskartsboard.com/menu/awards/saskatchewan-arts-awards.html.
