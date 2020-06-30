The Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta reminds local charities that the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF) will continue to accept applications until July 27, or until the funds have been exhausted.
Funded through the Government of Canada – and in partnership with the Community Foundations of Canada, the United Way Centraide Canada, and the Canadian Red Cross – the Community Foundation received $545,000 to support local CRA registered charities working with vulnerable populations disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are thrilled that we are able to bring the ECSF grants program to Southwestern Alberta,” says Executive Director Charleen Davidson. “We saw a tremendous need for additional financial support from our charities when we had our first round of funding from our COVID-19 Response and Recovery Grants Program in May. The ECSF program will help us extend our reach – and our dollars – to make sure that we are able to support those in our region who need our help the most.”
Since the ECSF launched on May 19, 2020, the Community Foundation has awarded thirteen grants to local charities, totalling $206,390. Among the recipients is the YWCA Lethbridge and District’s Harbour House Women’s Emergency Shelter, which received the maximum grant of $75,000. This grant will help the YWCA support vulnerable women and their children seeking shelter from not only the COVID-19 pandemic, but also from an outbreak in what many are calling a ‘shadow pandemic’, an increase in the number of cases and severity of domestic violence due to social isolation and job loss. For a complete list of grant recipients and a brief description of their projects, please see below.
Charities interested in applying to the Emergency Community Support Fund, are asked to contact the Community Foundation’s Grants Coordinator, Caitlin Gajdostik, at grants@cflsa.ca to discuss their projects and to ensure eligibility. As funds are limited, the Community Foundation encourages charities to apply early. More information about the ECSF can be found on the Community Foundation’s website: www.cflsa.ca/grants.
