COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OFFERS FINAL ROUND OF FUNDING FOR COVID-19 RELIEF
The Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta announces that it is accepting applications to its COVID-19 Response and Recovery Grants Program. In April, the Community Foundation announced its first round of grant funding designated to support charities working on the frontline of the pandemic. Since then, they have awarded 50 unique grants to charities working across Southwestern Alberta. This is expected to be their final call for COVID-19 related grant funding.
“To date, we have been able to support our community with over $777,000 in funding specific to COVID-19 response and recovery,” says Executive Director Charleen Davidson. “These grants have provided our community with everything from food and shelter, to safe spaces where seniors living in care can visit with their loved ones. Now, as we move to what is most likely our final call for COVID-19 related applications, we are confident that we have been able to help our community on the road to a healthy recovery.”
Charities working with vulnerable populations are eligible to apply for a grant through the Community Foundation’s online platform (cflsa.fluidreview.com) until 4:30 p.m. on September 8, 2020. Charities interested in applying are encouraged to contact the Community Foundation’s Grants Coordinator, Caitlin Gajdostik, at grants@cflsa.caor (403) 328-5297, to discuss their proposed project. For more information on the grants program, visit the Community Foundation’s website at www.cflsa.ca.
Seeded by the Community Foundation’s unrestricted funds, the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Grants Program is further supported by the Government of Alberta’s Charitable Donation Matching Program and the generosity of several donors from across the country.
The Community Foundation is proud to be able to continue to support Southwestern Alberta and extends its gratitude to its many donors and to the Government of Alberta for their support of the community through its work.
About the Community Foundation It’s right there in our name: community. For over 50 years, building a stronger and more vibrant Southwestern Alberta has been the motivation behind our work. Every year, we connect generous donors with causes that are close to their hearts, which helps us award over $800,000 in grants annually to qualified groups throughout our region. Learn more about us at www.cflsa.ca.
Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta #50-1202 2nd Ave S Lethbridge, AB T1J 0E3 403-328-5297 Facebook: facebook.com/cflsa Twitter: @LethFoundation
