Medicine Hat College’s (MHC) vice-president academic and provost has been appointed to the Indigenous Education Advisory Committee with Colleges & Institutes Canada (CICan).
As a member of the committee, Dr. Vicky Roy will provide input on advocacy priorities and approaches related to Indigenous education and skills development and hopes their collective efforts will have a positive and immediate impact on Indigenous learners across the country.
“I believe that access to education is of paramount importance for all Canadians. Unfortunately, there are systemic issues and barriers that continue to make access challenging for certain demographics, and in particular, Indigenous people,” says Roy. “I want to share my knowledge, expertise and experience in post-secondary education in an effort to reduce those barriers and advance opportunities.”
The college is developing a comprehensive Indigenous strategic plan to address those challenges, adds Roy, who anticipates this work will be completed in the near future.
“I would like to congratulate Dr. Roy; I know in my heart she is passionate about helping our students and the community,” says David Restoule, Indigenous student specialist at MHC. “It is a great step for current and prospective Indigenous students because improving safety and inclusion, while Indigenizing the curriculum and college as a whole, will substantially enhance their experience here and ultimately their lives and future.”
In addition to the Indigenization of curriculum, MHC has committed to creating a dedicated space to support Indigenous teaching and tradition. With construction now underway on the Health, Wellness, and Athletics Expansion (HWAE), cultural components of the project will support cross-curricular educational activity directly aligned to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action and provide a unique venue to honour and celebrate Indigenous culture and history.
For more information on MHC’s HWAE project or to connect with the Indigenous student specialist, please visit www.mhc.ab.ca.
