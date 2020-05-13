The “Close to the Heart Digital Mammography” campaign received another gracious donation on Wednesday as Robynn’s
Insurance Financial Group and The Co-operators announced their support of $5 000 to the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation. While adhering to the current practice of social distancing, Robynn Schous and Kim Pierce of Robynn’s Insurance Financial Group presented the cheque to Jim Dekowny, Executive Director of the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation.
“It is important to me to contribute towards the Close to the Heart Campaign because having access to advanced medical equipment locally will help reduce travel expenses and speed up medical prognoses allowing my fellow communitarians the opportunity for quicker and more economic treatment, and as a result, it will hopefully save lives,” says Robynn Schous, Agency Owner/ Insurance Financial Advisor- Robynn’s Insurance Financial Group.
“This latest donation from Robynn’s Insurance Financial Group and The Co-operators helps us get one step closer to purchasing the new digital mammography machine for the Cypress Regional Hospital,” stated Jim Dekowny, Executive Director of the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation. “Thanks to the generosity of residents and businesses around the Southwest, we’re very close to reaching our goal of $350,000 for this life saving equipment.”
Once installed the new digital mammography machine at the Cypress Regional Hospital will benefit all residents of Southwest Saskatchewan, while enabling the early detection of cancerous tumours at a more in depth level and starting treatment of patients in a more timely manner.
