The Canadian Mental Health Association of Alberta Southeast Region (CMHA ASER) announced today that a program has been implemented for the Southeast region of the Province of Alberta that provides support for family members and friends who suffered a loss due to a death by suicide. The funding for this program was provided through the Government of Alberta Ministry of Health, Coordinated Community Response to Suicide Program.
CMHA ASER understands that asking for help can sometimes be difficult. Often, individuals do not seek help through counselling due to the financial strain it can place on an individual or family. CMHA ASER wants to help remove this barrier so that family and friends who need the support can access it without the financial concern.
The Suicide Bereavement Counselling Subsidy Program allows individuals of any age needing support to access up to six sessions to meet with a counselling professional. CMHA ASER is currently working with the region’s counselling professionals to compile a list of professionals/agencies currently accepting new patients. Those patients who have already engaged services are able to continue working with their current service and those using extended benefits will be allowed to access the subsidy once their benefits have been depleted. Counselling services will be asked to direct bill CMHA ASER.
“We know the impact to our community over the last year has been significant. Our goal with this grant is to help provide hope to those left behind after a death by suicide.” says Sandra Milne, newly appointed Executive Director of CMHA ASER. “It is important for this funding to help family members and friends through their grief and to understand they are not alone in this journey. We are here to help through education, support and referrals.”
CMHA ASER will backdate any professional counselling services to the date the contract was signed. Any eligible participant who paid for support from Oct. 21, 2020 to the current date will be reimbursed based on a paid receipt. Please contact aser@cmha-aser.ca to get details on how to receive a reimbursement.
Learn more at https://mentalwellnessmatters.ca/blog-news/suicide-bereavement-counselling-subsidy-program. Individuals looking for support can register directly from the page.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.