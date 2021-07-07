The Canadian Mental Health Association of Alberta Southeast Region (CMHA ASER) is excited to announce the third annual CMHA Golf Tournament for mental health. Scheduled for August 12 at the Medicine Hat Golf and Country Club, this fun, group event serves as a fundraiser for mental health programming in the Alberta Southeast Region.
Stressors related to life within the ongoing pandemic have kept mental health top of mind in recent
months. CMHA ASER offers a variety of programs to support the mental health and well-being of people in our region. These programs are not only for those recovering from mental illness, but also aimed at maintaining the mental health of everyone within our community. Through the CMHA Golf Tournament,nparticipants will directly support programs including: Suicide Prevention, Youth Mental Health, Recovery College, Addictions Crisis Intervention, Permanent Supportive Housing and the new ‘Hey Google, Keep In Touch Program.’
Executive Director, Sandra Milne, is an avid golfer herself, “What better way is there to nurture your
mental health than by spending a day on the golf course with three of your best pals?!” Milne
mentioned that one of the biggest effects that Covid-19 has had on our community is loneliness due to isolation, and having the opportunity to get out for a fun and active event like this is a great way to
combat that for yourself, and those around you. “The special thing about the CMHA Golf Tournament in particular is that by taking that day for yourself, you are also helping to support the mental health and well-being of others in our region.”
Teams of four as well as individuals are invited to register and participate in the tournament. Those on the course will be eligible for various prizes, and treated to a BBQ lunch and a lovely dinner on the day of the event. Non-golfers who would like to support are welcome to get involved through sponsorship.
Tournament registration and available sponsor opportunities can be found on the CMHA ASER website (mentalwellnessmatters.ca) or by reaching out to aser@cmha-aser.ca. Charitable tax receipts will be provided. Anyone interested in getting involved is encouraged to contact for more details.
To learn more about CMHA ASER, visit their website at https://mentalwellnessmatters.ca/
