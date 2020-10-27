A group of 18 winners from the Claresholm area are splitting up a $100,000 windfall after the EXTRA on their LOTTO MAX ticket matched the last six digits of the winning number – 1558157 –for the August 11 draw.
Frank Keller, who claimed the prize on behalf of the group, was also the one to pick up the winning ticket a few days before the draw at the Pharmasave at 114 49th Avenue W in Claresholm. He discovered the win a few days after the draw when he used the ticket checker at a local gas station – about five times.
“I didn’t know what to think – I didn’t believe my eyes so I kept scanning it,” laughed Keller, who noted he also checked the ticket using the Lotto Spot! app, just to make absolutely sure the group had won.
Splitting the prize with Keller are Blaine Keller, William Mullen, Randy Keller, Lyle Broderson, John Yorgason, Ray Ohler, Franklin Ford, David Carlin, Paul Carlin, Donald Brunner, Ronald Atkinson, Michel Montpetit, Gordon Szostak, William Pedersen, Peter Krueckl, Dennis Simpson, and Robert Leeder.
Keller says everyone in the group is figuring out what they’ll do with their portion of the windfall, but his plan is pretty straightforward – he says he’ll put his share in the bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.