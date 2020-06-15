The Community Foundation grants another $47,930 in emergency funding to eight charities across the region.
The Community Foundation Board of Directors are pleased to announce $47,930 in emergency funding to support vulnerable populations in the wake of the pandemic from the second round of Spring 2020 Re-purposing funds.
“This second round of emergency funding will help support both mental and physical health, youth and vulnerable populations affected by the pandemic. Our grants committee is reviewing applications on a weekly basis and encourage agencies to connect with the office to discuss the various funding streams available,” explained Grant Committee Chair, Cheryl Pocsik.
Grant Recipients
Big Brothers Big Sisters Medicine Hat & District $7,000
Alan Joy’s Memorial Fund Society $5,000
Redcliff Action Society for Youth $4,500
North Flats Neighbourhood Association $10,000
The Champion Centre Inc. Brooks $5,000
SPEC Association $10,000
Crossroads Clinic Association $1,430
Forty Mile Regional FCSS $5,000
“We are pleased the Community Foundation continues to have the capacity to be responsive and nimble to emergent needs of the community during these unprecedented times to support charities in need across southeastern Alberta,” explained Board Chair, Michael Anctil.
The Spring Re-purposing Grant has now disbursed $100,030 for immediate and urgent needs across the region in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic. The Community Foundation continues to accept applications for the Emergency Community Support Fund in partnership with the Government of Canada and Community Foundations of Canada, helping flow out over $363,000 across the region.
Applications for the COVID-19 Response Fund for SE Alberta that received an enhancement from the Government of Alberta will be open in the coming days.
Please visit cfsea.ca or contact the CFSEA office for more information on grant opportunities and eligibility.
