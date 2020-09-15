The Alberta Division of CMHA launched a Canada-wide Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) survey today that is open to all Canadians impacted by depression who have found two or more medications ineffective in treating their depressive symptoms. This survey is an expansion of ongoing research by CMHA, Alberta Division’s MDD Project, which began in 2018. The research has contributed to a greater understanding of Albertans’ experiences living with unresolved depression.
“This survey allows CMHA to hear directly from individuals with MDD and explore people’s lived experiences with different treatment options. CMHA will use the research findings to further support Canadians impacted by depression, particularly when existing treatment options have not provided relief. CMHA’s research informs the development of timely and relevant MDD support services offered by CMHA across Canada,” says David Grauwiler, Executive Director, CMHA, Alberta Division.
An estimated one in every four Canadians has a degree of depression severe enough to need treatment at some time in their life and CMHA is dedicated to supporting Canadians living with depression.
Please view the Major Depressive Disorder survey here: http://m.sgizmoca.com/s3/739afce795d0
To find out more about the Canadian Mental Health Association’s MDD project research please visit alberta.cmha.ca/mdd.
