The Butterfly Walk starts from the Police Point Park Nature Centre Sunday, August 15 at 11 a.m.
Beautiful butterflies will be the focus for this sunshiny summer walk. We will explore the park while keeping an eye out for these colorful “flutter-bys.” We will conclude the walk with a stop at the Pollinator Garden we have on-site.
This Butterfly Walk is an invitation for anyone interested to join in the walk to enjoy our lovely weather and local landscape. We ask everyone who would like to take part to meet at the Nature Centre at 11 a.m.
Additional information about this and other upcoming events is available through our website (www.natureline.info) or on our Facebook and Instagram (@policepointpark). Phone the Nature Line at (403) 529-6225 during summer business hours: daily, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
