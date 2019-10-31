Workers on a major renewable energy project near Bow Island have a first contract in place after several unions jostled before the Alberta Labour Board in efforts to represent them.
The Christian Labour Association of Canada, Local 63, states in a release that 87 employees of Borea Construction have ratified a 30-month contract that provides raises, and changes to premium pay and overtime benefits.
“The bargaining committee, which includes two employees from Borea, did a great job” says Randy Klassen, CLAC’s Calgary-based regional director. “Their insights and determination contributed to the positive gains and overwhelming vote in favour of ratifying the agreement by the membership.”
Details were not released, but the agreement apparently includes workers in CLAC’s retirement and health and benefit programs.
Several other unions, representing masons, labourers and carpenters throughout the province, applied to the ALRB accusing CLAC and the company of unfair labour practices and unfair involvement by the company in allowing special access to CLAC to workers, while barring others.
Those applications were rejected after the ALRB found that a certification drive by one union started shortly after CLAC applied to become the bargaining agent for several units at the Borea site in June. Others had done little in the way of formal organizing before launching complaints.
Borea is handling foundation and commissioning work of the turbines at the Whitla Wind farm, south of Bow Island. That site has been active since the spring, and the owner, Capital Power, states it should be operational by year end.
The company previously completed the major portion of construction on the Elemental Energy solar farm near Brooks, and their equipment is on site at the Suffield Solar Farm that is now kicking off east of the hamlet in Cypress County.
The firm states it has completed 40 major green energy projects in Canada since the company was formed as a partnership that includes Canadian construction giant Westpro-Pomerleau.
