Swift Current photographer Bobbi-Jo Knakoske, owner and operator of Artistic Expressions Photography has had two images selected for exhibition in a national Salon celebrating the best of Canadian professional photography.
A panel of master photographers judged the best works submitted by professional photographers from across Canada and accepted a selection of outstanding images for exhibition as the 2020 National Image Salon of the Professional Photographers of Canada (PPOC). The salon was revealed on April 25, online and live on the Professional Photographers of Canada Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/PPOCNational/).
In addition to demonstrating the makers’ ability to create outstanding images for their clientele, inclusion into the salon earns the maker merits toward several designations offered to PPOC members, including the prestigious Craftsman of Photographic Arts and Master of Photographic Arts. The competition features entries from across Canada in 22 different classes, including press, portrait, architecture and fashion.
“Photographers must show extraordinary talent to win an award among such illustrious company,” said Charles van den Ouden HLM, MPA, SPA, Chair of the National Exhibition Committee. “We were thrilled to see so many inspiring entries in the competition this year. The salon images clearly demonstrate the exceptional skill and quality that professionals bring to the medium of photography.”
