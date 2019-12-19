It was more than a dozen years ago when ranchers Marie and Marty Bohnet were relaxing one evening and chatting when Marty suggested they start a commercial vineyard. The couple were already growing grapes as a hobby.
At the time, the cattle industry had taken a hit when BSE hit and the Bohnet’s operation on the north slope of the Cypress Hills was not exempt.
“BSE (bovine spongiform encephalopathy) devastated our herd, and in 2004, we sold our herd,” said Marie.
After some persistent prodding, Marie, who did not think starting up a vineyard in southwest Saskatchewan would amount to much of a business venture, did a business plan and found the opposite was possible.
“I did up a business plan to prove him wrong, but found very little red ink on the paper when I was done,” she said.
With the business plan complete, they were able to obtain their license for operating a commercial vineyard in 2005, the first of its kind in the prairie provinces and the Cypress Hills Vineyard and Winery officially opened for business in 20017.
“And, we haven’t looked back since,” she said.
Although part of the original business plan was to go strictly into manufacturing, their business grew over the years to offer vineyard tours, an open-air bistro overlooking water gardens, tasting bar, and a gift shop, and employing more than 120 people.
With customers coming from across Alberta and Saskatchewan specifically for their wine, as well as drawing visitors to the Cypress Hills, the winery was averaging between 15,000-18,000 guests each year.
“We under-estimated on the food side a bit when you consider there are a quarter million visitors to the Cypress Hills each year,” she said.
Cypress Hills Vineyard and Winery quickly became well-known for their fruit wines, with wines being made from chokecherries, Saskatoons, rhubarb, and cherries which came from the University of Saskatchewan.
“The rhubarb wine is always the best seller,” said Marie, who grew the rhubarb on their property.
The Saskatoons would come from a producer in the Great Sandhills and Marie said they would use between 6,000-8,000 lbs. a year.
They have also picked up a few awards for their wines, including:
The All-Canadian Wine Championship
2016- Double Gold- Mead
2015- Double Gold- Cherry
2014- Double Gold- Spring
2009- Business of the Year (Small Business)- Saskatchewan Tourism
2007- Rookie of the Year award from Saskatchewan Tourism
The operation has proved to be a very successful venture for Marie and Marty who have been slowing down the pace since 2016 and are now looking at full retirement in the near future.
“We’ll still be making wine for at least another year,” she said, adding that they would like to have more time to spend with her parents who live four hours away and to free up some time for volunteering in the community.
The Bohnet’s are looking to sell the equipment, recipes, brand, website, tasting bar, and inventory and are willing to work with potential buyers to help them get on their feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.