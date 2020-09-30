Reliable, high-speed Internet access is becoming increasingly important as students return to school and employees continue to work from home.
But for rural residents, accessing high-speed Internet can be a challenge.
Fortunately, Xplornet Communications Inc. has been providing innovative broadband solutions to rural customers for over a decade through its unique wireless and satellite network that connects Lethbridge residents to what matters most.
“We provide a best in class experience for people to stay connected,” says AJ Struyk, Xplornet’s district manager for Alberta South.
“As most can attest to this, the Internet has almost become a utility. When you move in to a new place, you look for power and heat first, and automatically Internet is second. Everything we do for entertainment is done in the online realm, whether it is downloading or streaming. And now more than ever, for work and school as well.”
To help support its rural customers, Xplornet now offers true unlimited data to the Lethbridge area. Its wireless LTE network offers speeds up to 50 megabits per second, and now includes unlimited streaming, gaming, downloading, and more, with no limits on data use.
“Your gaming will be better. Your downloading will run more smoothly. Your streaming will run faster with less buffering. That’s what we're trying to offer every rural customer. You don’t have to sacrifice that high-speed Internet outside of an urban setting. You can live rurally and still get the Internet that works for your entire family,” Struyk says.
Additionally, Xplornet is constantly investing into the area, adding new infrastructure to improve access and connection speeds.
“We recently did an upgrade to one of the towers in the area, just west of Lethbridge. It has great capacity and allows more people to get a much faster Internet experience,” Struyk says. That high-speed Internet is crucial, as work and school continues to be done remotely.
“It’s such a different year for so many people. We’ve experienced a huge amount of people choosing Xplornet during these uncertain times,” Struyk says.
“We want people to know that especially in the Lethbridge area, a reliable, faster Internet is available so you can adjust to whatever your new lifestyle looks like.”
To get connected to a high-speed internet solution that meets your needs today, visit Xplornet’s website at www.xplornet.com or call 1-844-883-3811
