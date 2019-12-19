The Big Dreams Bilingual Preschool in Swift Current collected a large variety of food items for the local food bank through an initiative involving the families of all 30 children.
In addition to the food collection, the students brought toonies to their classes during crazy hat day and this money was used to buy toys for the Swift Current Salvation Army's Christmas campaign.
This is the fourth year that Big Dreams Bilingual Preschool collected food items for the food bank. The students and their teacher Veena Hockridge continued their spirit of giving during this festive season with a visit to the Bentley retirement residence on Dec. 17 to sing to residents.
