The Medicine Hat College business program is a hands-on program where students will find out what it is like to be an entrepreneur and operate their own businesses. At least one group of students found the strong pulse of agricultural entrepreneurship during of a business plan development course. As part of this assignment, the Medicine Hat College students “gain access to mentorship from local community professionals including lawyers, financial advisors, marketing and graphic experts as well as local industry representatives.”
Ideas are then presented to a panel of judges for a chance to receive cash incentives ranging from $250 to $1000.
In the project, which adds the wrinkle of having it judged by panel with a virtual presentation. There was a follow up for the judges with a virtual Question and Answer session. Besides being graded, the students had a chance to earn anywhere between $250-1,000. 12 teams started in the competition with a lot of different plans which included the production of ice fishing shacks.
Emily Wouters, along with her team, created a business plan that revolves around purchasing the Ogilvie Flour Mill in Medicine Hat, a historical milling building dating back to its opening in 1913 on 2.91 hectare site which is right next to a rail line.
While this is strictly for educational purposes and not an actual purchase, Wouters and her fellow native Medicine Hat group members, believe it could work. Financials all checked out.
“We (saw in the media) how this flour mill had been sitting empty the last ten years and was for sale. We kinda looked into it, we thought that it was a great idea that we could make use of this building because it is a heritage site,” explains Wouters in a telephone interview. “Growing up in Medicine Hat, you used to see this building all the time, and I’ve always been very curious about the company and wanting to see inside.
“The initial idea was to try and create a company locals and tourists could get the opportunity to tour or be on the property and enjoy this heritage site. That was the initial idea. Then we realized that wasn’t going to be enough to purchase this building, run it and pay for utilities or anything, so we had to come up with some sort of other idea. Initially, we were going to keep it true to its heritage and have a flour mill, but then we realized that industry is quite flood. We discovered pulse crops and that Alberta is one of the largest producers of pulse crops in the world. The industry is forecast to grow from $13 billion USD (U.S dollars) to 25 billion USD by 2024. It just seemed like a really good opportunity to get in on that growth.”
What they discovered was that Trends being towards more plant based diets, it is a huge opportunity for agriculture in general. Flour can be made from other crops besides traditional grain crops like wheat or rye.
Wouters indicated it was relatively easy to find facts about creating flour from pulse crops. There’s a great website CGI and they had a whole list of fact sheets about the pulse industry and the uses for all these pulse crop. It was quite easy to develop the concept. She says the challenge was finding industry stats and the cost of production. She says they just had to do “some clawing around for that information.” It did require a lot of research and started fairly easily.
Covid saw a trend in that people were eating a lot more during lockdown. People were eating a lot more during lockdown and they didn’t have a lot to do. There was a bit of shift to home-based cooking so having a food product that people can purchase and make things from and especially if that they have a specific diet. Wouters says there was a huge shift towards health, people getting healthy through fitness through diet. Covid was positive for an industry like this.
Another major plus was the pulse industry was forecast to grow so much in the coming years.
“Part of our research revealed that consumers are moving away from meat products as well. Pulse crops are super high in protein and are also gluten-free. With these trends towards diet that we are seeing in our culture, there’s definitely a huge opportunity for something like this because you can really use these flours as a substitute for wheat without really noticing,” explains Wouters. “It is a great source of protein and so not dependent on other (foods) low fat dairy and those area. I think the way for sure the way trends are going it is a huge opportunity for Alberta.”
“This project integrates all of the key components that students learn throughout their education. They are developing super complicated business plans from scratch and are being asked to consider everything from how to create a corporation to what job descriptions they need,” explains Miranda Davies, coordinator and instructor in the School of Business and Continuing Studies in a prepared statement. “They are even identifying where they’ll operate their business out of and how much revenue will be required to create a sustainable business.”
