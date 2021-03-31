Swift Current's The Meadows residents the benefactors

Pictured during a formal presentation on March 24 are, from left to right, The Meadows health services managers Nicole Kuyek and Renee Hovdestad, and Valerie Tienkamp, the co-chair of the Legion poppy campaign.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 56 in Swift Current used a portion of the proceeds from the 2020 poppy campaign to purchase a bariatric Broda chair for The Meadows long-term care facility.

This is a welcome addition to the Broda chairs already in use at The Meadows, because it is the first bariatric style Broda chair available at the facility. The Legion's 2020 poppy campaign in Swift Current raised a total of $29,021.29. These funds are used in various ways to assist veterans and their families, including the purchase of medical equipment.

