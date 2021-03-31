April 7- Green Shirt Day: “Together Strong” is the 2021 Green Shirt Day slogan.
It encourages Canadians to unite online and to bring enthusiasm and green shirts to online platforms. Find out about how you can participate at greenshirtday.ca/be-inspired.
It is estimated that almost 150,000 Canadians registered as organ and tissue donors in the weeks following the Humboldt crash in 2018 that took Logan Boulet’s life. This became known as the “Logan Boulet Effect”.
Since then, Logan’s family and Canadian organ donation organizations have been honouring Logan’s legacy every April 7 by reminding Canadians to register their intent to be organ and tissue donors.
This year, with COVID-19 restrictions in effect to varying degrees across the country, it is key that Canadians get creative about how to raise awareness about organ and tissue donation and encourage even more Canadians to register on Green Shirt Day.
"‘Together Strong’, the 2021 Green Shirt Day campaign slogan, reminds us to unite online to inspire conversations about the powerful impact of organ donation,” says Toby Boulet, Logan’s father.
