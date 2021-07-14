Alberta’s government is now accepting nominations for the Order of the Bighorn, which recognizes individuals for their outstanding volunteer environmental conservation efforts.
In celebration of Environment and Parks’ 50th anniversary, the government is resuming these distinguished awards, which provide an opportunity to recognize individuals whose voluntary efforts contribute to achieving shared conservation goals in the province.
“I am excited to re-introduce the Order of the Bighorn award and acknowledge the volunteers making a difference in conservation across our province. Albertans who have received the Order of the Bighorn award are great examples of civil society’s efforts in environmental stewardship,” explained Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks.
Nominations are now open
Nominations for the 2021 Order of the Bighorn are open from July 8 to Sept. 7. The public can nominate individuals who have made significant voluntary contributions to fish, wildlife and habitat conservation in Alberta by submitting an application via email to AEP.OrderoftheBighorn@gov.ab.ca or by mail to:
Order of the Bighorn awards
Alberta Environment and Parks
c/o Fish and Wildlife Stewardship
6th Floor Forestry Building
9920 108 Street
Edmonton, Alberta T5K 2M4
For more information on how to submit a nomination and about the awards, visit alberta.ca/order-of-the-bighorn.aspx
Quick facts
•The Order of the Bighorn was first established in 1982. The most recent ceremony was held in 2015.
•Since 1982, 114 awards have been bestowed.
•The original name was inspired by the Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, Alberta’s official provincial animal.
•The Order of the Bighorn awards are back this year thanks to the generous support of sponsors and will be held every two years.
•Nominations for this year’s awards will be received, with an adjudication and notification to award winners, from September to October.
•Nominated Albertans will be evaluated by a judging panel based on a demonstration of merit according to award themes, including:
◦Engaging youth in conservation initiatives.
◦Enhancing local, regional or provincial fish or wildlife populations through direct actions.
◦Focusing on community engagement and inspiring others to act.
◦Increasing public education and awareness about conservation and the environment.
◦Promoting habitat conservation or land stewardship ethics.
◦Demonstrating conservation by youth (under 18 years of age).
•The adjudication panel will consist of eight Alberta Environment and Parks employees from various sectors.
•Winners will receive the highly coveted bighorn sheep bronzed bust as well as an awards certificate.
•The Order of the Bighorn event will be held at the beginning of November, with details to follow.
