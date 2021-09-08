Since February 2021, Canadians across the country have helped donate more than 650,000 simple, healthy meals to kids in need through the new Mealshare partnership at A&W Canada restaurants. Now, A&W Canada and Mealshare are celebrating by revealing the most generous cities in the country, ranked by Mealshare donations at A&W.
Lac La Biche, Alberta is ranked the most generous place in Canada (donating over 3,800 meals in a town with a population of 2,314 people), as determined by the number of Mealshare meals donated per capita. Other generous standouts include, Provost, AB, Sainte-Hélène-de-Bagot, QC and Comber, ON. Oyen’s location is number 7.
A&W Canada and Mealshare first announced the national partnership in February 2021, with a goal of sharing 1,000,000 meals this year. With over 1,000 A&W restaurants across Canada, Canadians have been showing their support through participating in Mealshare Monday.
"Right now, 1 in 5 Canadian kids are food insecure, so we teamed up with Mealshare to make it easy for our guests to donate a meal to a child in need," says Julia Cutt, Director of Marketing at A&W. "We've been blown away by the generosity of Canadians and are thrilled to pass the 650,000 meal milestone. Now we're aiming for 1,000,000!"
"We're grateful to work with A&W as a partner in helping us on our mission to feed hungry kids across the country," says Jeremy Bryant, Co-Founder of Mealshare. "It's our goal to ensure every child has access to healthy meals, and we won't stop until that's happened."
How customers can participate at A&W:
• On 'Mealshare Monday', customers can order a Beyond Meat Burger and one meal will be provided to a youth in need through Mealshare.
• Any day of the week, customers can "Make it a Mealshare" by adding $1.00 to their order. When customers do this, one meal will be provided to a youth in need through Mealshare.
• Customers can participate in-restaurant, through drive-thru, or by using the mobile app.
Canadians can look at how many meals have been donated at their local restaurant, including other participating Mealshare restaurants, by viewing the Mealshare tracker published on their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.