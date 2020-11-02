Kind acts can change the word, which is why the Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta invites you to participate in Random Act of Kindness Day on Friday, November 6, 2020. Through an abundance of kind acts, we can help transform our community and change the world.
Random Act of Kindness Day is celebrated by community foundations across Canada annually to acknowledge the power of small acts of kindness and encourage individuals to pay it forward. A kind act can be anything from paying someone a compliment, holding the door for someone, or buying someone a coffee – just to name a few. On Friday, November 6, the Community Foundation challenges you to perform kind acts for others and encourage them to do the same, creating a wave of kindness across all of Southwestern Alberta.
“We’ve seen an extraordinary amount of kindness this year,” said Charleen Davidson, Community Foundation Executive Director. “Our community really came together to support one another during the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to continue that momentum by encouraging even more kindness on Random Act of Kindness Day.” Always wanting to lead by example, the Community Foundation is planning special thank-you’s for Southwestern Alberta’s EMS and fire departments. “We all know the critical role our frontline workers play in keeping our community safe and healthy,” said Davidson. “This year, one of our kind acts will be to thank this particular group of heroes.”
Anyone who participates in Random Act of Kindness Day has the chance to win one of ten $500 Kindness Grants for the local CRA-registered charity of their choice. To be eligible for the draw, perform a kind act, share it on social media, tag the Community Foundation in the post, and use the hashtag #rakdayCFLSA. For contest details, please visit the Community Foundation’s social media: Facebook (@cflsa) and Twitter (@LethFoundation). Not on social media? Call or email the Community Foundation office at 403-328-5297 or communications@cflsa.ca to submit your kind act for the draw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.